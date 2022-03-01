Police puzzled over Woodbridge pedestrian’s final minutes

A 43-year-old pedestrian died this morning after he was struck on Route 1.

At 3:04 a.m., police went to the area of Route 1 and Cardinal Dr in Woodbridge to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. They found the driver of a 2011 Infinity G37X was traveling north on Route 1 toward Cardinal Drive struck a pedestrian in a lane, outside a crosswalk, in a dimly lit area of the street, police said.

After striking the pedestrian, the driver went to a nearby business and called the police. Rescue personnel responded and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The pedestrian may have already been on the ground and in the roadway prior to being struck by the initial vehicle, police said.

Police don’t know if the pedestrian had been struck by another vehicle. The man’s body was taken to a Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact the police. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

The pedestrian is Robert Paul Lee King, 43, of Woodbridge. The driver of the Infinity is a 59-year-old Woodbridge man.