Pedestrians struck, shots fired in Woodbridge commuter lot melee

A good Samaritan fired shots at an oncoming car that eventually hit a woman, and his son, following a melee at a Woodbridge commuter lot.

On Saturday, February 27 at 7:25 p.m., officers were called to report pedestrians struck at the Horner Road commuter lot, 13455 Telegraph Road in Woodbridge.

A 27-year-old woman who was choked during a domestic abuse situation that occurred inside a car parked in the commuter lot could free herself and her 5-year-old daughter and flee to another car parked nearby.

A 57-year-old man, and his children, ages 16, 8, 5, and 15-months, were inside the car. The man and his son, 16, got out to help the woman and her child, police said.

At that point, the suspect who choked the woman circled his car around the parking lot and sped toward the victim and the good Samaritans, police said.

The 57-year-old man pulled a gun and fired multiple rounds towards the oncoming vehicle as the car sped toward them, striking the car once.

The suspect slammed into the good Samaritan’s car, with the 8-year-old boy, 5-year-old girl, and 15-month-old girl, still inside, causing significant damage. The suspect struck the woman he had been choking, and the 16- year-old male good Samaritan, police said.

The driver sped away, exiting the commuter lot and onto Interstate 95, police said.

Emergency crews took the woman to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to her leg. The 16-year-old was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene, police said.

No one else was injured, including the children inside the good Samaritan car.

After an extensive search, the suspect returned to his home, where officers arrested him.

Enoc Espinal Estrada, 42, of 1382 East Longview Drive in Woodbridge, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, two counts of attempted malicious wounding, three counts of felony hit and run, abduction, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery. He was held without bond.

The good Samaritan possessed his weapon legally and will not be charged, police added.