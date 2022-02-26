Fatal crash on Prince William Parkway takes life of Stafford man

A Stafford man is dead after a crash on Prince William Parkway near Manassas.

On February 25 at 4:39 a.m., officers responded to the area of the Prince William Pkwy and Dumfries Rd in Manassas (20112) to investigate a two-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2003 Toyota Sienna was traveling north on the Prince William Parkway approaching Dumfries Road when the driver disregarded a red traffic signal and struck a 2018 Chevrolet Express van attempting to turn left onto the parkway from Dumfries Road.

Rescue personnel responded and took the driver of the Sienna to an area hospital where injuries were initially believed to be non-life-threatening.

The driver was then transported to a trauma center after injuries were determined to be more severe, where he died later that afternoon.

The driver of the Express van and a passenger sustained minor injuries. Speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.

The driver of the 2003 Toyota Sienna was identified as Jose Luis Robles Martinez, 32, of Stafford.

The driver of the 2018 Chevrolet Express van was identified as a 50-year-old man of Manassas.