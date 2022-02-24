Stafford, Woodbridge fire departments get top honors from Virginia Governor

OWL Fire Chief Wayne Haight accepted the Award from Virginia Secretary of Public Safety Robert Mosier, a former OWL volunteer. [Photo: OWL Volunteer Fire Department] Award recipients from Stafford County [Photo: Stafford fire and rescue department]

[Updated 1:15 p.m ] Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin recognized two fire departments in our region that went above and beyond to help someone in need.

On Wednesday, February 23, Youngkin announced the 2021 Governor’s Fire Service Awards as part of the annual Virginia Fire Chiefs Association and Rescue Conference in Virginia Beach.

The Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department and the OWL Volunteer Fire Department received top honors for outstanding fire department response.

Stafford County firefighters were honored for their work on Thursday, April 29, 2021, when they were sent to a crash at Warrenton and Hartwood roads.

Crews found a tractor-trailer rear-ended by a large construction truck. As a result, the driver of construction truck driver became trapped.

Crews extricated the construction vehicle driver in 31 minutes, and he was flown to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries, said department spokeswoman Katie Brady.

Once stabilized, the patient was transferred to the nearby helistop and transported to Fairfax Hospital. After a lengthy hospital stay, numerous surgeries, and family support, the patient was released from the hospital.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage to both. A second heavy rescue, a heavy-duty tow company, a medic unit, an EMS supervisor from neighboring Fauquier County, and a helicopter were used to assist rescue crews during the incident.

In Woodbridge, OWL Fire Department and Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue found three people passed out inside a house in the Belmont Bay neighborhood on June 27, 2021.

When they arrived, no one answered the door. Units forced their way inside to find three unconscious people who required emergency breathing assistance.

A short time later, emergency crews found a gas leak at the house, which caused the three unconscious victims to lose consciousness. Units from multiple departments worked together to treat the patients.

An OWL Volunteer Fire Department spokeswoman writes: