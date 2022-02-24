Metro phasing out pre-2012 SmarTrip cards on March 1

Upgrades to fareboxes in Washington, D.C.’s Metro system will lead to some older fare cards deactivating.

Today, Metro reminded riders that anyone using a SmarTrip card purchased before 2012 would not work after March 1, 2022.

Riders have until March 1 to trade in their old cards and transfer the remaining balance to a new card. Afterward, the transit system will not allow riders to change in or use older cards.

More in a Metro press release: