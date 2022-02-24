Metro phasing out pre-2012 SmarTrip cards on March 1

Upgrades to fareboxes in Washington, D.C.’s Metro system will lead to some older fare cards deactivating.
Today, Metro reminded riders that anyone using a SmarTrip card purchased before 2012 would not work after March 1, 2022.
Riders have until March 1 to trade in their old cards and transfer the remaining balance to a new card. Afterward, the transit system will not allow riders to change in or use older cards.
More in a Metro press release:
Customers are being reminded that Metro’s oldest SmarTrip cards will no longer be accepted at faregates and fareboxes as of March 1. Those currently riding Metro or who plan to soon will need to replace their cards to travel on Metrorail or Metrobus after the deadline.
SmarTrip cards purchased before 2012 are no longer compatible with new, faster, modern faregates already installed in many stations. In an announcement more than 10 months ago, Metro advised customers that the old cards would need to be replaced as stations are equipped with new faregates.
While the ability to use the old farecards will be phased out on March 1, there will still be time to trade in the cards after the deadline. Any remaining balance on the old cards won’t be lost and can be transferred to a new card at any time. Metro will continue to offer free replacement cards through the mail, by phone or online for a limited time.
For additional information and instructions on replacing old cards view full news release.