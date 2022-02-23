OmniRide warns of delays as trucker convoys head to D.C. region

Authorities have their eyes on the Capital Beltway today as there are some indications a trucker convoy, similar to the one in Ottawa, Canada, could descend on the region.

On Tuesday afternoon, OmniRide, the region’s commuter bus service, warned passengers some trips during the Wednesday evening commute could be disrupted due to a Canadian-style convoy.

OmniRide has been made aware of a possible protest, like the recent Freedom Convoy in Canada, making its way to the region on Wednesday, February 23. A convoy may impact the afternoon Express service. OmniRide is monitoring the situation.

Several truckers formed the “Freedom Convoy” earlier this month to protest coronavirus mitigation strategies and vaccine mandates. The convoy assembled in Barstow, Calif., and headed east toward Washington, D.C.

WTTG-TV in Washington reports truckers plan to shut down the Capital Beltway. Multiple truckers are planning convoys, and it’s unclear how long the protests may last, reports the TV station.

Meanwhile, conservative candidates who support the convoys are collecting donations for the truckers. Gina Ciarcia, whose running for the 7th Congressional seat to represent Stafford County and a portion of Prince William County, will collect non-monetary donations of non-perishable goods, like canned food and trash bags.

“The people’s convoy is coming to Washington, D.C., and they’re coming to assert that Americans are a free people. They’re demanding an end to mandates, and they’re telling our leaders in D.C. ‘you’re not going to tyrannize the American people,” said Ciarcia.