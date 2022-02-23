Manassas seeks public art submissions for 150th-anniversary celebration

Manassas will turn 150 years old next year, and the city will celebrate by commissioning works from local artists.

Today, the city government issued a call for public art to be created within the city limits. The public art may be a sculpture, mural, or something else left up to the artist’s imagination, says city spokeswoman Patty Prince.

Whatever it is, the art must withstand the weather, Prince adds. A panel of judges from the city’s ad-hoc arts committee will judge the art and decide whether or not to purchase the piece from the artist.

Funds from the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget, starting July 1, will be used to pay for the art. The City Council is in the process of finalizing the budget now.

There is no limit on how many artist submissions the committee will review, said Prince.

More in a press release: