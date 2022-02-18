Passenger struck on I-95 in Stafford dies in route to hospital

One man is dead following a crash on Interstate 95 on Thursday.

At 1:20 p.m., Virginia State Police went to a crash on the northbound side of the highway at the 141 mile-marker in Stafford County.

A 2011 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound when it struck debris in the roadway from a previous crash. The Freightliner stopped on the right shoulder, and the driver got out to check for damage.

A passenger in the sleeper cab of the tractor-trailer also got out. Unaware that the passenger had exited the vehicle, the driver got back into the truck and continued driving and struck the passenger, said Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The Freightliner stopped. The passenger, Brian A. Brown, 39, of Windsor Mill, Md., died on his way to a hospital.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 37-year-old female of Windsor Mill, Md., was not in the incident.

The driver has not been chagred. The incident remains under investigation.