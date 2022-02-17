1 injured in crash that closes Interstate 95 in Stafford County

A portion of Interstate 95 north in Stafford County is closed due to multiple crashes.

State authorities closed the the highway near mile post 140, at the exit for Stafford Hosptial.

Virginia State Police tell us:

At 1:20 p.m., Thursday (Feb 17), Virginia State Police responded to an incident along Interstate 95 (NB) at the 141 mile-marker in Stafford County. There is one confirmed injury as a result of the incident. I-95 (NB) is currently shut down, but expected to open shortly.

We’ll post more as we have it.