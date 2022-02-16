I-66 highway work will reduce lane capacity this weekend

Travel on I-66 East and West near Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) in Manassas will be reduced to a single lane in each direction for about one mile during the overnight hours Saturday, February 19, and Sunday, February 20.

Crews working to build new toll lanes on the highway will erect new bridge beams for a new access ramp to the future I-66 Express Lanes. Two-way traffic will run on the west side of I-66 so that crews can safely install bridge beams over I-66 East. This work is part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

The ramps from Route 234 Business North and South to I-66 East will also be closed during this period.

Drivers traveling on I-66 and Route 234 Business during this time should expect delays and should consider using alternate routes.

All work is weather-dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.

Details include:

Saturday, February 19, and Sunday, February 20

I-66 East and West Between Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) and Bull Run

Around 10 p.m. (9 p.m. Sunday), I-66 East traffic approaching Route 234 Business will be narrowed to a single lane and directed to cross over to the I-66 West side of the roadway.

Eastbound traffic will remain in this pattern for approximately one mile and then cross back over to the eastbound side of the roadway and resume normal travel prior to the Manassas Safety Rest Area.

Around 10 p.m. (8:30 p.m. Sunday), I-66 West traffic will be narrowed to a single right lane approaching the Manassas Safety Rest Area and remain on the right side until the point where eastbound traffic crosses onto the westbound lanes.

Between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. (Sunday between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) two-way traffic on I-66 East will be separated by traffic barrels and one closed travel lane. State police will be on-site to assist with traffic control and response.

All lanes on I-66 East and West will reopen by 7 a.m. (by 5 a.m. Monday).

Ramps from Route 234 Business North and South to I-66 East

The ramps will be closed from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. (Sunday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.).

Northbound traffic will be directed to continue north for about one mile and turn right onto Route 29 (Lee Highway) North, travel approximately four miles to the Route 29 interchange in Centreville, and follow signs to I-66 East.

Southbound traffic will be directed to turn right onto Balls Ford Road, turn left at the traffic signal onto Miramar Drive, turn left at the traffic signal onto Coverstone Drive, then turn left at the traffic signal onto Route 234 Business North. Traffic will continue north for about 1.5 miles and turn right onto Route 29 North, travel approximately four miles to the Route 29 interchange in Centreville and follow signs to I-66 East.