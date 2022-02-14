Body pulled from Occoquan reservoir

On February 12 at 2:26PM, officers responded to the inlet of the Occoquan Reservoir located behind a residence in the 11500 block of Nellings Pl. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a death. The caller reported to police that they had not heard from a family member that day. After checking theperson’s home in the above area, something was observed floating in the water. A boater who was nearby confirmed the item seen was a body. Members of the Underwater Search & Rescue Team removed the body from the water. Rescue personnel responded and pronounced the individual deceased. The individual, identified as a 58-year-old woman, had not been reported as missing to police at the time of the incident. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and determination of cause of death. At this time, there is no foul play concerning the death. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased has been identified as Tammy Parlett MCBRIDE, 58, of Woodbridge