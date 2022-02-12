Smoke detectors alert 3 to blaze in home near Haymarket

A fire at home on Burnside Place near Haymarket displaced two poeple. [Photo: Prince William fire and rescue] A fire at home on Burnside Place near Haymarket displaced two poeple. [Photo: Prince William fire and rescue] A fire at home on Burnside Place near Haymarket displaced two poeple. [Photo: Prince William fire and rescue]

At 1:34 a.m., fire and rescue crews went to the 5000 block of Burnside Farm Place near Haymarket for a reported house fire.

Crews arrived and saw flames shooting fire through a roof of a home. Three occupants had been sleeping and awakened by smoke detectors. They were able to escape their home safely and then called 9-1-1, a fire and rescue spokesman said.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire’s origin was accidental. The home sustained extensive damage, but no injuries were reported. The Building Official declared the home unsafe to occupy, displacing two adults and one child.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue System Chief Tim Keen asks everyone to check their smoke detectors monthly. Smoke detectors are the best way to protect you, your family, and your pets. When a smoke detector activates, get out and call 9-1-1, the fire department adds.