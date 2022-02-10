Did you notice? Members will see fewer ads on our website

We listened, and now there are fewer ads on our website.

Now, members will only see local ads on our website. We support locally-owned businesses in our community, and we especially want you to support the local businesses that support us.

Our free daily News Email — one of the most-read local news emails in the region with nearly 20,000 subscribers — will continue to feature only local advertisers.

Existing members should make sure they’re logged in to read 100% of our local news and see only the local ads.

On our desktop site, mouse up to Members and click Sign In in the drop-down menu.

On our mobile site, tap the hamburger menu in the top left corner, then tap Sign In.

If you’re not a member, please click here and consider becoming a member today. We’ve got easy, affordable membership options that start at only $6.

Being a member is not only a great way to keep up with the local news in your community but also a great way to support our mission to continue to bring you relevant, local news that matters most to you and your family.

We appreciate our casual non-member readers, too. Please know the other ads you see on our content that lives in front of the paywall help pay for our news-gathering operation.

So, members enjoy the local-only ad experience. And don’t hesitate to

let us know how we can serve you better.