Freezing drizzle could slow Monday morning commute

Our week could begin with another round of wintry weather, as freezing drizzle could create travel problems on the streets.

Tomorrow morning, forecasters say there’s a slight chance of drizzle, flurries, and freezing drizzle before noon. The precipitation will turn to rain after 2 p.m., then expect partly sunny skies, with a high near 45.

On Monday night, there’s a chance of rain and snow showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of sprinkles and flurries between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

On Tuesday, skies will be sunny, with a high near 46.

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