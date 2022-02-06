Freezing drizzle could slow Monday morning commute

Our week could begin with another round of wintry weather, as freezing drizzle could create travel problems on the streets.
Tomorrow morning, forecasters say there’s a slight chance of drizzle, flurries, and freezing drizzle before noon. The precipitation will turn to rain after 2 p.m., then expect partly sunny skies, with a high near 45.
On Monday night, there’s a chance of rain and snow showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of sprinkles and flurries between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.
On Tuesday, skies will be sunny, with a high near 46.
More from the National Weather Service:
There is a potential for hazardous commuting conditions for the Monday morning commute. A period of freezing drizzle is POSSIBLE (a 30 percent chance) Monday morning across the Baltimore / Washington metro areas, primarily east of Interstate 95, with a light glaze possible on area roads.
If this threat does materialize during the Monday morning rush- hour, many roads could quickly turn icy. This could lead to dangerous traveling conditions, multiple accidents, and extensive delays.
If commuting Monday morning, be aware of the POSSIBILITY of significant travel disruptions. Plan ahead by allowing for extra travel time, and consider using public transportation and telework options.