Girl, 13, charged with making death threats at Prince William middle school

A 13-year-old middle school girl faces charges of making death threats to her classmates.

On Wednesday, February 2, at 10:49 p.m., officers were called to investigate a potential threat toward students at Rippon Middle School at 15101 Blackburn Road in Woodbridge earlier that evening.

The investigation revealed the girl posted threats of potential violence towards the school on a social media platform. Several students who received the messages immediately informed family members who contacted the police.

On Thursday, February 3, School Resource Officers identified the sender of the messages and determined the threat to the school was not credible.

Following the investigation, SRO’s charged the girl with threats of death or bodily injury. The case will be handled through juvenile court services, police said.