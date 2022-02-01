Woman stabbed multiple times in Lake Ridge home

A 45-year-old man faces charges after a woman was stabbed multiple times inside of her home.

At 10:06 p.m. Monday, January 31 officers responded to a went to a home in the 12200 block of Allspice Court in Lake Ridge for a report of a domestic disturbance. According to the caller, someone inside the home was armed with a weapon.

Upon arriving, officers found a 36-year-old woman, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers provided first aid until rescue personnel arrived. The victim was taken to an area hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, police said.

An investigation revealed that the victim and a family member, identified as the accused, were

involved in a verbal altercation that escalated when the accused retrieved a knife. During the altercation, the accused stabbed the victim multiple times before the parties separated, police said.

A 15-year-old male was also inside the home and was not injured

Gabriel Jerome Elam, 45, who lives in the home, is charged with malicious wounding.