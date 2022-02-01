Man suffers life-threatening burns, dog rescued in 2-alarm blaze

One person suffered life-threatening burns during house fire today in Woodbridge.

At 11:24 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to the 4000 block of Montega Drive for a report of a house fire with an occupant inside.

Crews encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions showing from the single-family dwelling. Based on the extent of the fire and possible trapped victim a second alarm was requested.

Crews began work to extinguish the blaze and rescue the trapped victim. Upon entering the home, the crew found a man pulled him from the blaze. Once outside, crews began life-saving care.

The victim was transported to a regional burn unit via helicopter with life-threatening injuries. The victim was the only occupant home at the time of the incident.

A 9-month-old dog, Toby, was also pulled from the blaze. The dog was not injured.

Crews smashed the garage door to reach the animal, which spent the afternoon recovering in the back of his owner’s SUV.

The Building Official declared the home unsafe to occupy. A total of 6 adults and 1 child were displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office is still on the scene determining the cause of the blaze.