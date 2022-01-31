Old Dumfries rescue squad building could house youth, senior center, farmers market

It looks like the building that hosted Vice-President Kamala Harris in the final days of the 2021 Virginia Gubernatorial Election will become a community center.

A motion before the Dumfries Town Council on Tuesday, February 1, will direct the town manager to explore the possibility of youth and senior center inside the former home of the Dumfries Rescue Squad, at 3800 Graham Park Road.

Additionally, the motion suggests the building host a regular farmers market at the site. The town council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, at 17739 Main Street, and will stream a live video of the meeting in YouTube.

The town used federal coronavirus bailout money to purchase the vacant building for $1.7 million from Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad, Inc. The rescue squad dissolved in 2017.

The motion on Tuesday’s council agenda marks the first time town officials indicated how they plan to use the building.

In late October 2021, Harris joined Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe and other high-profile Democrats for a rally at the old rescue squad.

The building was built in 1978 and sits on three acres of land. The town council authorized the purchase of the building in May 2021.

At the time, the town had been negotiating with Prince William County Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey, who wanted to put a homeless shelter in Dumfries. Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood later assured members of the town council the old rescue squad building not be used to house the homeless.