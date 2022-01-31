Fire destroys Haymarket home, displaces 2 adults

Fire tore through a single-family home near Haymarket on Sunday, January 30. [Photo: Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department] Fire tore through a single-family home near Haymarket on Sunday, January 30. [Photo: Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department] Fire tore through a single-family home near Haymarket on Sunday, January 30. [Photo: Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department]

A home burned to the ground Sunday near Haymarket.

Prince William County fire and rescue crews received a 911 call at 8:23 p.m. to the 4000 block of Lawnvale Drive for a house fire.

They found an a single-family home fully engulfed in flames. The occupant had just returned home to find heavy fire and smoke, said a county fire and rescue spokesman.

The home sustained extensive damage and displaced two adults. Emergency crews took the unidentified occupant to an area medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, a spokesman said.