Multiple animals injured in Stafford barn fire

Several animals were injured in a barn fire Saturday night.

Just before 8 p.m. on January 29th, Stafford County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched for a fire in a barn at home on Cannon Knolls Drive in the Hartwood area.

Fire crews found a 30 foot by 30-foot barn fully engulfed in flames with fire. Crews worked to bring the fire was under control in about 10 minutes. Several animals could escape. However, some did suffer injuries. The extent of those injuries is not known, said authorities.

None of the occupants of the home or firefighters were injured. The fire caused minor damage to the house sitting next to the barn.

Due to the location of the fire, crews had to utilize rural water supply operations to bring water to the scene of the fire. According to authorities, using the rural water supply did not slow down fire crews.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire departments from Fredericksburg and Fauquier County and the Stafford County Animal Control helped Stafford fire crews during the incident.