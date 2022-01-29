Our most in-demand local advertising options, together, discounted for a limited time

The Email Blast and Sponsored Post are two of the most popular products we offer.
- Starting today, packaged them together for a DISCOUNTED price.
- Get a big response and save a little money with this combo of our two most in-demand options.
But it gets better!
- Now through Wednesday, February 10, get a Valentine’s Day sweet deal.
- BUY TWO Email Blast+Promoted Posts combos and GET A THIRD FREE
- SAVE $1,249!
Email Blast+Promoted Posts are great for
- Consumer education
- Political advocacy
- Product announcements
- Expansion announcements
- Promote new talent within your business
- Promote a new procedure
- Showcase a new menu item
- Poll our audience
- Promote a Real Estate Listing
- New restaurant opening
Email Blast+Promoted Posts are
- Posted to PotomacLocalNews.com (1.5 million readers a year) and never deleted.
- Emailed directly to 19,500 OPT-IN email subscribers who said they wanted news and consumer information from us here at PotomacLocalNews.com.
- We can write for you (up to 250 words) NO EXTRA COST or you may submit.
- This offer comes with FREE, easy-to-understand analytic tracking for your content, unlike anything else provided in our local market!
ACT NOW
- This new offer ENDS WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2022.
- Here’s an example of a recent Promoted Post:
- Here’s our full media kit (scroll the middle to see this combo offer listed)
Questions? Please email me directly.