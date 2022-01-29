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Our most in-demand local advertising options, together, discounted for a limited time

By Uriah Kiser


The Email Blast and Sponsored Post are two of the most popular products we offer.

  • Starting today, packaged them together for a DISCOUNTED price.
  • Get a big response and save a little money with this combo of our two most in-demand options.

But it gets better!

  • Now through Wednesday, February 10, get a Valentine’s Day sweet deal.
  • BUY TWO Email Blast+Promoted Posts combos and GET A THIRD FREE
  • SAVE $1,249!

Email Blast+Promoted Posts are great for

  • Consumer education
  • Political advocacy
  • Product announcements
  • Expansion announcements
  • Promote new talent within your business
  • Promote a new procedure
  • Showcase a new menu item
  • Poll our audience
  • Promote a Real Estate Listing
  • New restaurant opening

Email Blast+Promoted Posts are

  • Posted to PotomacLocalNews.com (1.5 million readers a year) and never deleted.
  • Emailed directly to 19,500 OPT-IN email subscribers who said they wanted news and consumer information from us here at PotomacLocalNews.com.
  • We can write for you (up to 250 words) NO EXTRA COST or you may submit.
  • This offer comes with FREE, easy-to-understand analytic tracking for your content, unlike anything else provided in our local market!

ACT NOW

  • This new offer ENDS WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2022.
  • Here’s an example of a recent Promoted Post:
  • Here’s our full media kit (scroll the middle to see this combo offer listed)

Questions? Please email me directly.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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