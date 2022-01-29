Published January 29, 2022 at 9:00AM | Updated January 29, 2022 at 11:57AM

Our most in-demand local advertising options, together, discounted for a limited time



The Email Blast and Sponsored Post are two of the most popular products we offer.

Starting today, packaged them together for a DISCOUNTED price.

Get a big response and save a little money with this combo of our two most in-demand options.

But it gets better!

Now through Wednesday, February 10, get a Valentine’s Day sweet deal.

BUY TWO Email Blast+Promoted Posts combos and GET A THIRD FREE

SAVE $1,249!

Email Blast+Promoted Posts are great for

Consumer education

Political advocacy

Product announcements

Expansion announcements

Promote new talent within your business

Promote a new procedure

Showcase a new menu item

Poll our audience

Promote a Real Estate Listing

New restaurant opening

Email Blast+Promoted Posts are

Posted to PotomacLocalNews.com (1.5 million readers a year) and never deleted.

and never deleted. Emailed directly to 19,500 OPT-IN email subscribers who said they wanted news and consumer information from us here at PotomacLocalNews.com.

who said they wanted news and consumer information from us here at PotomacLocalNews.com. We can write for you (up to 250 words) NO EXTRA COST or you may submit.

or you may submit. This offer comes with FREE, easy-to-understand analytic tracking for your content, unlike anything else provided in our local market!

ACT NOW

This new offer ENDS WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2022.

Here’s an example of a recent Promoted Post:

Here’s our full media kit (scroll the middle to see this combo offer listed)

Questions? Please email me directly.