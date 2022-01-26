Md. woman used fake military ID to obtain cash, police said

A woman attempting to use false identification to withdraw money at a local bank yesterday was thwarted by the duo of Sgt. A.I. Assur and Deputy T.K. Phillips.

On January 25 at 2:15 p.m. Sgt. Assur and Deputy Phillips responded to the Bank of America at 1525 Stafford Market Place for a suspicious person. Employees of the bank were aware of a female using a fictitious name at other Bank of America branches.

They recognized the name when the female attempted to withdraw funds, according to police.

As deputies spoke with the suspect, she rattled off her fictitious identifying information, police said. As the conversation continued, the woman identified herself.

The suspect entered the bank intending to withdraw a lot of money but only succeeded in obtaining a lot of criminal charges.

Kelly Burch, 56, of Greenbelt, Md. is charged with possession of a fake license, possession of a fake armed forces identification card, procuring credit through a false statement, identity theft to defraud, identity theft to avoid arrest, credit card larceny, credit card fraud, false identification to law enforcement, forgery and uttering, police said.