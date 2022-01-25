Former Stafford deputy indicted after pedestrian struck, killed

A Grand Jury indicted a former Stafford County deputy on involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving charges.

The deputy, identified as J.J. Yenchak, has been on desk duty since he struck a pedestrian outside Paddy’s restaurant at Garrisoinville Road and Center Street in North Stafford in July 2021.

Jesse Schertz, 44, of Norfolk, died on the scene. Yenchack traveled east on Garrisonville Road in his cruiser while on duty when Schertz was struck.

Yenchak was placed on administrative leave while authorities conducted a criminal and internal investigation. A department spokesman said he later returned to the department and worked an office job without law enforcement powers.

Yenchak was fired in December 2021. He worked for the department for nearly a year.

Following the crash, Stafford transferred the case to the special prosecutor assigned, Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Walther of the Culpeper County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

A court date has not yet been set.