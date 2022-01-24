Vetoed by McAuliffe, Durant re-introduces parents’ rights bill concerning sexually explicit school material

Delegate Tara Durant (R-Fredericksburg, Stafford) wants schools to notify parents of sexually explicit material in lesson plans and books.

The freshman Republican’s bill would require the state Board of Education to:

1. Notify parents of any student whose teacher reasonably expects to provide instructional material that includes sexually explicit content, as defined by the Board of Education.

2. Allow parents to review instructional material that includes sexually explicit content upon request

3. Provide an alternative assignment to parents who ask.

Further, each county or city school board must follow the rule.

Durant’s bill is identical to the legislation vetoed by Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2016. Last fall, McAuliffe lost his second bid at the governor’s mansion after he said parents should not input what is taught in public schools.

Durant, a school teacher, told PLN she’s carrying the bill because the November 2021 election shows Virginia parents want more say in their children’s education.

“Parents have a right to know what their children are learning in school, and this will help them better understand the course materials and will allow teachers to provide alternative assignments for parents who request them,” said Durant.

The bill now sits in the House Education Committee, awaiting action.

In 2016, McAuliffe explained why he vetoed the bill.

Open communication between parents and teachers is important, and school systems have an obligation to provide age-appropriate material for students. However, this legislation lacks flexibility and would require the label of “sexually explicit” to apply to an artistic work based on a singled scene, without further context. Numerous educators, librarians, students, and others involved in the teaching process have expressed their concerns about the real-life consequences of this legislation’s requirements.

In 2016, Delegate R. Steven Landes carried the bill. In 2019, Landes was appointed a Circuit Court Judge in Augusta County and left the House of Delegates after a 23-year career in the legislature.

Durant is a rising star in the GOP-controlled House of Delegates. State Senator Todd Pillion of southwestern Virginia and Durant responded to former Gov. Ralph Northam’s final State of the Commonwealth Address on January 12.