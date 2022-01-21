BREAKING: Students without masks will be sent home, not arrested

According to the Stafford County sheriff, children who don’t wear face masks to school Monday won’t be arrested.

The sheriff took to social media to debunk myths floating around on social media that deputies will arrest children for not complying with the county’s public school division’s face mask requirement.

“The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is aware of several social media posts circulating regarding mask requirements in the school and planned protests. The Sheriff’s Office does not enforce the mask mandate,” the department posted to its Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office adds it does not plan to increase patrols at county schools on Monday but will be on hand to respond to reports of disorderly conduct.

The rumors come two days before Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order allowing parents to choose whether or not their children wear face masks to school. On Thursday, the County School Board upheld its mask mandate, a rule that has been in place since students returned to class five days a week in August 2021.

In a 5-2 vote on Thursday, January 20, the School Board said a law signed by Governor Northam last spring requires schools to follow masking guidelines issued by the CDC. Hartwood District School Board representative Alyssa Halstead reminded her fellow elected officials the CDC recommended students wear face masks before students returned to class last August but did not require them in the same manner face masks are required on public transportation (including school buses) across the U.S.

Despite the forced-face masking order being upheld, some parents today told school officials they plan to bring their children to school on Monday without face coverings.

“Our process has not changed since the start of the school year. Students will be reminded to wear a mask. If they do not, we will contact parents and ask them to pick up their child from school,” said Stafford County Public Schools spokeswoman Sandra Osborn.

Late this afternoon, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a new coronavirus mitigation guidance for schools and parents. The 14-page document encourages states that parents are in charge of their children’s health and encourage them to keep sick children home from school, vaccinations, and wear masks as crucial measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“With freedom comes responsibility. This guidance clarifies the roles of parents, educators, and the schools,” the document states.