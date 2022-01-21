School Board Chairman issues statement after father shines light on daughter’s sexual assault

The Prince William County School Board Chairman is speaking out a day after we reported police charged a middle school student with assault after a girl in his class told her parents he inappropriately touched her.

Jeffery Darr, the girl’s father, spoke during citizen’s time during the School Board meeting Wednesday, January 19, and said the boy touched his daughter over the clothes. During his speech, he said authorities within the school division told him they did not consider what happened to his daughter’s sexual assault because the touching occurred over clothes.

However, police charged the teenager with assault. The county’s commonwealth attorney decided to deal with the case unofficial, meaning the child would not appear before a judge, police explained.

The assault occurred on November 9 while the students were on a field trip to the C.D. Hylton High School Planetarium in Woodbridge, the victim’s mother said. The boy touched the girl in her crotch, she added.

School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef reiterated the school division’s position that all sexual assault allegations are taken seriously and issued this statement: