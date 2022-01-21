Folly at Ollie’s: Man charged with indecent exposure at discount retailer

Police said a man exposed to a woman and her infant inside a Manassas-area retailer faces charges.
Indecent Exposure | Sexual Assault – On January 19 at 4:10PM, officers responded to Ollie’s located at 8351 Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an assault. The victim, a 23-year-old woman, reported to police that she was inside the business when an unknown man, later identified as the accused, touched her inappropriately as he walked by her.
The victim continued shopping and observed the accused follow her throughout the store. A short time later, the victim observed the accused exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures towards her and her 1-year-old daughter.
The victim contacted the police as the accused fled the store. While investigating the incident, officers located a man who matched the description provided to police walking in the area and detained him. At no time was any additional physical contact made between the victims and the accused. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Joseph Alexander SIMMONS, was arrested.
Arrested on January 19:
Joseph Alexander SIMMONS, 44, of no fixed address
Charged with indecent exposure, sexual assault, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor Court Date: Pending | Bond: $5,000 Bond
In other crime news, a robber stabbed a man in Woodbridge when the victim declined to hand over cash.
Stabbing | Attempted Armed Robbery – On January 20 at 1:41PM officers responded to investigate a stabbing that was reported to have occurred near the intersection of Mary’s Way and Kitty Hawk Way in Woodbridge (22191) at approximately 7:00PM on January 18.
The victim, a 30-year-old man, reported to police that he was walking in the above area when he was approached by two unknown black men. During the encounter, the men asked the victim for money. The victim stated he did not have any and continued walking. T
he two men followed the victim and at some point, one of the men stabbed the victim. The victim was able to separate from the suspects and eventually went to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries where police were contacted. No property was reported missing.
The is no additional suspect description available at this time.