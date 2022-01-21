Folly at Ollie’s: Man charged with indecent exposure at discount retailer

Police said a man exposed to a woman and her infant inside a Manassas-area retailer faces charges.

Indecent Exposure | Sexual Assault – On January 19 at 4:10PM, officers responded to Ollie’s located at 8351 Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an assault. The victim, a 23-year-old woman, reported to police that she was inside the business when an unknown man, later identified as the accused, touched her inappropriately as he walked by her.

The victim continued shopping and observed the accused follow her throughout the store. A short time later, the victim observed the accused exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures towards her and her 1-year-old daughter.

The victim contacted the police as the accused fled the store. While investigating the incident, officers located a man who matched the description provided to police walking in the area and detained him. At no time was any additional physical contact made between the victims and the accused. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Joseph Alexander SIMMONS, was arrested.

Arrested on January 19:

Joseph Alexander SIMMONS, 44, of no fixed address

Charged with indecent exposure, sexual assault, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor Court Date: Pending | Bond: $5,000 Bond