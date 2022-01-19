Snow on Thursday, brutal cold, and maybe more snow for the weekend

[Updated 9:15 a.m.] Snow and rain could affect Thursday morning’s commute.

According to the National Weather Service, rain will spread across the region after 4 a.m Thursday, with temperatures hovering about 32 degrees.

As the sun rises, the rain and snow will continue through the morning, eventually tapering off after 1 p.m. The weather service states that the storm should leave behind about an inch of snow.

Thursday night, the snow threat is with us once again, mainly before 1 a.m. Gusty winds and brutally cold temperatures will affect the region, hovering around 18 degrees.

This morning, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced it would begin to apply salt brine to major routes like Interstate 95. The brine helps prevent ice from bonding to the pavement during winter weather, which can reduce the risk of hazardous travel conditions and assists crews with snow and ice removal.

On I-95, crews will have a mobile pretreatment operation underway after 9 a.m. between exit 98 at Kings Dominion exit 150 Joplin Road at Quantico.