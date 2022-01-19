Marine Corps Marathon event 17.75K returning to Prince William Forest Park

The Marine Corps Marathon will again hold an event in Prince William Forest Park.

The 10th Marine Corps 17.15K is an 11-mile run through the National Park and Route 234 near Dumfries. Finishers get automatic entry to the Marine Corps Marathon on October 30, 2022.

Registration for the event began at noon.

The event will occur at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 26, and marks the first time organizers will hold the 17.75K run since 2019.

More than 2,900 runners finished the 17.75K run in 2019 and received automatic access to the Marine Corps Marathon, said spokeswoman Kristen Loflin.

The event is one of seven in a series of annual events that lead up to the Marine Corps Marathon, held in Arlington and Washington, D.C.

Registration is $65 for runners ages 10 and older. Participants will receive a medal in addition to automatic entry into the Marine Corps Marathon.

Here’s the full press release announcing the event: