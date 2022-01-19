Marine Corps Marathon event 17.75K returning to Prince William Forest Park

The Marine Corps Marathon will again hold an event in Prince William Forest Park.
The 10th Marine Corps 17.15K is an 11-mile run through the National Park and Route 234 near Dumfries. Finishers get automatic entry to the Marine Corps Marathon on October 30, 2022.
Registration for the event began at noon.
The event will occur at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 26, and marks the first time organizers will hold the 17.75K run since 2019.
More than 2,900 runners finished the 17.75K run in 2019 and received automatic access to the Marine Corps Marathon, said spokeswoman Kristen Loflin.
The event is one of seven in a series of annual events that lead up to the Marine Corps Marathon, held in Arlington and Washington, D.C.
Registration is $65 for runners ages 10 and older. Participants will receive a medal in addition to automatic entry into the Marine Corps Marathon.
Here’s the full press release announcing the event:
Registration for the 10th Marine Corps 17.75K opens today at noon EST at marinemarathon.com.
The 11.03 mile event begins at 7 a.m. along Dumfries Road/Route 234 in Prince William County on March 26. All live finishers will receive a guaranteed entry or ‘Access Granted’ to the 47th Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) in October.
This year marks the return of the run to Prince William County, Virginia. After being canceled in 2020, the Marine Corps 17.75K returned to live and in person running in 2021 with a scaled down event aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico due to COVID-19 guidelines.
“We are pleased to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 17.75K by returning to Prince William Forest Park,” said Rick Nealis, director of the Marine Corps Marathon Organization (MCMO). “After these last two years, we are hoping to bring a bit of normalcy back to our running community by kicking off our live 2022 event lineup with this popular event in a safe manner, while allowing us to still salute the year our beloved Corps was established.”
Registration for this sought-after event is $65 for runners ages ten and above. Participants will receive a standout finisher’s medal, specially designed technical shirt, bib and ‘Access Granted’ to the 47th MCM.
To receive ‘Access Granted,’ runners must be 14 and older on MCM event day of October 30, 2022.