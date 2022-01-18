New ramp from Route 17 to I-95 to open near Fredericksburg

A new traffic pattern on Route 17 northbound to enter southbound Interstate 95 in Stafford County will go into effect later this week as construction advances on the Interstate 95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Crews will open the Route 17 northbound entrance ramp to I-95 southbound at exit 133 early Thursday, Jan. 20.

Once the loop ramp opens, workers will remove the left-turn lane to enter I-95 southbound from Route 17 northbound. Overhead signs will be removed, and traffic signal timing will be adjusted to accommodate the new traffic pattern.

Here are the details in a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation: