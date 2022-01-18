Homicide suspect McCray remains at large after shooting

Police released the photo of the man wanted connected to the shooting death of 37-year-old Mary Anne Smoot.

After being shot multiple times during an argument with a man with whom her friend once had a relationship, police said, Smoot died in a Manassas-area apartment Monday, January 17.

The suspect, pictured here, Marquan Omari McCray, 18, of the 9800 block of Solitary Place in Bristow, shot Smoot multiple times, police said.

McCray fled the scene after the shooting, and police have not been able to find him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

In the hours leading up to the shooting, police said Smoot and a family member, whom they declined to identify, went to an apartment in the 8100 block of Cobden Court, near the Manassas-area Costco, to meet McCray. The family member accompanying the victim had a previous relationship with McCray, police said.

During the encounter, the victim and McCray got into a verbal altercation that escalated when the accused shot the victim multiple times, police said.

McCray is black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s wanted for murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.