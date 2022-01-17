Storm brings 3 inches snow, crashes, leaves behind blustery cold

A winter storm dumped nearly three inches of snow on the region before changing to ice and rain.

According to the National Weather Service, 2.8 inches of snow fell across Stafford County and eastern Prince William County. More snow fell in western Prince William County, where snow totals registered about three and a half inches.

Snow began falling just after noon and quickly covered roadways. Shortly after, snow covered Interstate 95 in Dumfries, where plow trains removed the snow and spread salt and sand.

Police and emergency crews went to help several drivers on Route 234 who became stranded and drove into ditches. In Stafford County, sheriff’s deputies were called to at last six crashes with injuries.

A portion of Kellogg Mill Road over the Abel Lake reservoir was closed due to ice. Many drivers were stranded in the area after they couldn’t drive up a steep hill.

Last night, Virginia State Police reported troopers were called to 68 Disabled Vehicles and 40 crashes in the Culpeper Division, including Stafford County and Fredericksburg.

In the Fairfax Division, Prince William County, troopers were called to 104 disabled vehicles and 65 crashes.

The storm moved out late Sunday night, leaving behind sunny skies, cold temperatures, and high winds today. The weather service placed the region under a high wind advisory until 10 p.m. for gusts that could reach 37 mph.

The high temperature will be 47 degrees, and tonight’s low 23. Tuesday will remain sunny and cold, while showers are forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday morning.