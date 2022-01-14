Community Notes

New building: Merritt Properties announced today that the company has completed the first of two Class A light industrial buildings at Merritt Business Park at Quantico Corporate Center in Stafford County. [Press release]

Teachers begin bargaining: Just as students return from winter break, the push for collective bargaining rights for Prince William County Public Schools employees is beginning. [Insidenova.com]

Coronavirus field hospital established: Mary Washington Healthcare has shifted into its “crisis standard of care,”…the health care system also is activating a backup plan officials never wanted to have to implement. [Fredericksburg.com]

Prince William Dems step aside: The field of potential Democratic challengers to Rep. Abigail Spanberger in the new 7th Congressional District has narrowed as a number of high-profile elected officials have dropped out of the race for the nomination in a Democratic-leaning district that is expected to be highly competitive for Republicans. [Richmond Times-Dispatch]

Youngkin appoints Nokesville man: Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has appointed longtime environmental consultant and entrepreneur Michael Rolband, of Nokesville, to lead the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. [Prince William Times]

Apology highway: Virginia transportation officials apologized Tuesday for last week’s backup on Interstate 95, which left some drivers stranded for more than 24 hours after a winter storm led to slick road conditions. [WTOP.com]