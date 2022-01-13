

At 12:03 a.m., officers went to Minnieville Road and Dale Boulevard to investigate a two-vehicle crash involving a stolen medical transport ambulance.

The investigation revealed that the accused stole the ambulance from the Kaiser Permanente Woodbridge Medical Center located on Potomac Mills Road, across the Potomac Mills mall, and traveled westbound on Minnieville Road. He collided with a BMW 325i.

The accused continued to flee in the damaged ambulance before striking a road sign and coming to

rest in the roadway. Minor injuries were reported by the 26-year-old male driver of the BMW.

The accused was transported to an area hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries before being released to police custody. While investigating, officers determined the suspect was intoxicated and driving on a revoked license.

There were no occupants inside the ambulance.

Robert Alexis Guzman, 36, of 9416 Forest Haven Drive in Alexandria, is charged with grand theft of a vehicle, DWI, and driving on a revoked license. Police held him without bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court on February 24.