Nearby cop stops Lamborghini, charges driver with DUI

A sheriff’s deputy in the right place at the right time stopped the driver of a speeding Lamborghini and charged the driver with DUI.

On Tuesday, January 11 at 7:49 p.m., a Stafford sheriff’s deputy was leaving the Rappahannock Regional Jail after dropping off someone charged with DUI when she received information about a possible intoxicated driver in the area.

A caller told 911 that a Lamborghini traveling north on Route 1 was swerving between the lanes, going onto the shoulder, and even struck a guardrail.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesman, the deputy pulled out onto the highway behind the vehicle and saw the Lamborghini drift between the lanes, straddle the lanes and then run onto the shoulder.

She activated her emergency lights, but the suspect continued at 61 mph in the posted 50 mph zone. Then the suspect pulled into the parking lot at Cavalier Family Skating Center, at 1924 Jefferson Davis Highway.

The deputy saw the driver had bloodshot, glassy eyes and slurred speech, and smelled of alcoholic beverage, the spokesman states.

Elton John Cossio Vasquez, 33, is charged with DUI, refusal, and obstruction of justice. He was held on a $1,500 unsecured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.