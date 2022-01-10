First on Potomac Local: Gina Ciarcia of Prince William files to run for the 7th District Congressional seat

Republican Gina Ciarcia will run for congress in the newly established 7th District.

Ciarcia, of Prince William County, ran for the Virginia House of Delegates in November 2021, losing to Democrat Candi King. The new 7th Congressional District includes Prince William County, east of Hoadly Road, Stafford County, Fredericksburg, and surrounding counties.

“I don’t have faith in our current members of Congress to create a prosperous future for our children and our country,” Ciarcia, a private elementary school teacher, told Potomac Local News.

Ciarcia is the wife of a U.S. Marine and mother of five. Last fall, Ciracia ran on a platform of improving the public education system curriculum, making public schools “a place for education, not indoctrination,” banning critical race theory teachings in public schools.

Ciarcia also campaigned to uphold the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, defend gun rights, and support law enforcement and veterans. Ciarcia expects to make a formal campaign announcement later this week.

Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who lives just outside Richmond, represents the District, which, until the State Supreme Court finalized its redistricting maps late last month, used to include the Richmond suburbs. Despite no longer living in the District, Spanberger announced plans to run for re-election to the 7th District seat in November 2022.

Ciarcia joins a growing field of Republican candidates vying for the seat, including State Senator Bryce Reeves, Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, Gary Adkins of Stafford County, Edward Innis of Spotsylvania.

The Republican candidate will likely be decided in a June Primary Election. A General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.