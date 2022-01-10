1 suffers serious injuries in fire caused by space heater

One person inside a home in Lake Ridge suffered serious injuries in a house fire Sunday night. The victim is at Washington Hospital Center.

At 8:35 p.m. Sunday, Prince William County fire and rescue crews went to the 12000 block of Purdham Drive for house fire caused by a burning space heater.

One occupant of home sustained serious injuries while removing the burning space heater from the home. The unidentifed injured occupant was transported to an area medical facility but later transferred to the Washington Hospital Center.

No one else was injured. The home sustained minimal damage thus no one was displaced and an investigation is ongoing.

Fire and rescue crews provided safety tips to avoid fire in the cold winter months: