1 suffers serious injuries in fire caused by space heater

One person inside a home in Lake Ridge suffered serious injuries in a house fire Sunday night. The victim is at Washington Hospital Center.
At 8:35 p.m. Sunday, Prince William County fire and rescue crews went to the 12000 block of Purdham Drive for house fire caused by a burning space heater.
One occupant of home sustained serious injuries while removing the burning space heater from the home. The unidentifed injured occupant was transported to an area medical facility but later transferred to the Washington Hospital Center.
No one else was injured. The home sustained minimal damage thus no one was displaced and an investigation is ongoing.
Fire and rescue crews provided safety tips to avoid fire in the cold winter months:
The Prince William County Fire and Rescue System would like for everyone to remember if you have a fire in your home fire to immediately exit the home and call 9-1-1. With the cold temperatures the use of space heaters becomes more common, and precautions must be taken in their use.
Keep combustibles 36″ away, keep children and pets away, and ensure all wiring is intact and safe to use. This incident also stresses the importance of working smoke detectors. There is no better device(s) to protect you and your family from fire than working smoke detectors.