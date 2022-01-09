Stafford man charged with brandishing gun at power restoration crew

The incident occurred about a mile from Stafford Senior High School, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reports:

On January 7th at 11:22 a.m. deputies responded to Pine View Drive for a report of a brandishing. The investigation revealed three utility workers were clearing downed trees from the power lines.

A resident was also in the wood line with the workers, at the intersection of two property lines. A neighbor, identified as Mohammed Sultany, 40, approached them with a handgun. Sultany brandished the handgun at all four men and threatened to shoot anyone who came on his property.

Deputy D.T. Aubrecht arrested Sultany and obtained four warrants for brandishing. A Glock Model 22 handgun was collected as evidence. Sultany will not need to worry about the power at his home this weekend, as he was ordered held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.