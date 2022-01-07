Stafford storm recovery continues with arrival of Air National Guard members

Members of the Air National Guard arrived in Stafford County on Thursday night, three days after a severe winter storm battered the area.

About 10 airmen arrived at the county’s public safety center at 1225 Courthouse Road. According to a county spokesman, the airmen will spend the day with sheriff’s deputies using chainsaws to remove damaged trees from streets.

County leaders also requested Army National Guard troops to help with storm relief efforts. According to the spokesman, the county is awaiting word from the state government on getting the additional forces.

Just over 6,000 Dominion Energy customers in Stafford County are still in the dark following Monday’s storm that brought a foot of snow and closed Interstate 95 for 24 hours.

Many residents on the Widewater Penninsula have been using generators to power their homes since the storm hit. Thursday night, a few came to the Widewater Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department at 749 Widewater Road, where the county government distributed gas cans.

Residents said their neighborhood looked like a disaster scene following the storm, with trees and powerlines down with impassable streets. About 200 homes peninsula remained dark Thursday night, the said.

Meanwhile, hotel parking lots around the region are full of out-of-state power crews reinforcing local power crews’ efforts to restore electricity.