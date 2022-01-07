Police report: Social media post tips cops searching for wanted woman

A woman facing an outstanding drug charge aided law enforcement in her arrest Thursday night.

The Stafford sheriff’s office reports:

On January 6th at 8:24 p.m. Sgt. L.A. Burgess and Deputies W.A. Bolinsky, Jr. and R.B. Brooks responded to the Days Inn at 14 Simpson Road for a warrant service. The Emergency Communications Center received information that Amy

, 29, of Spotsylvania was at the hotel and had active warrants. Limerick allegedly posted her location on a social media platform, and we appreciated the help!

Deputies were armed with Limerick’s DMV photo and one of the deputies had dealt with her on a previous call for service. Likewise, deputies were surprised when Limerick tried to use a fictitious name and date of birth. She did not help her case when she stumbled with the birthday and gave two conflicting dates.

It all worked out, as Limerick was positively identified and served the outstanding Capias for drug possession and the outstanding probation violation. She was additionally charged with false identification. Limerick was ordered held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Shooting into a house