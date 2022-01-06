Police report: Suspected Potomac Mills shooter in custody

Shooting suspect in custody

The man who shot another man inside the Fashion Mechanics store at Potomac Mills mall on November 18, 2021, is under arrest, police said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Manassas police arrested the suspect on Wednesday, January 5.

Prince William police report:

Aggravated Malicious Wounding *ARREST – On January 5, the suspect sought in connection to the shooting that was reported to have occurred at Potomac Mills located at 2700 Potomac Mills Cl. in Woodbridge (22192) on November 18, was arrested. The suspect, Jamarion Dawan JACKSON, was located and taken into custody by members of the Manassas City Police Department. Arrested on January 5: [No Photo Available] Jamarion Dawan JACKSON, 18, of 509 N. Armistead St. in Alexandria, Charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in an occupied building, possession of a concealed weapon, and destruction of property

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Shots fired at Bar Louie

Shots were fired inside the Bar Louie restaurant at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center.

Prince William police report:

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On January 6 at 1:40AM, officers responded to Bar Louie located at 15001 Potomac Town Pl. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a fight with weapons. The investigation revealed that a male patron was inside the bar when he engaged in a verbal altercation with two unknown men. During the encounter, the male patron retrieved a firearm and brandished it inside the business before walking outside. The verbal altercation between the male patron and the men continued outside and, at one point, multiple shots were fired before all parties fled. No injuries or property damage were reported. While investigating the incident, officers located shell casings on the ground near the business. There is no suspect description at this time. The investigation continues.

Teens jailed after series of burglaries

Three teenagers were arrested after a series of burglaries in the Dale City area on December 15.

Today, Prince William police reported the three teens were arrested on December 17 for burglaries that occurred at Green Health Pharmacy and Magic Wireless, both within the Ashdale Plaza Shopping Center located at 2898 Dale Boulevard in Dale City. The investigation revealed the suspects used a stone to damage the front door of both businesses before the suspects entered the store, police said.

The teenagers are also suspected of burglarizing Caliber Collision at 14858 Farm Creek Drive in Woodbridge and the One Hanson Pharmacy located at 3286 Old Bridge Road in Lake Ridge on December 15.

Prince William police report:

Commercial Burglary Series *ARRESTS – On December 17, 2021, detectives with the Property Crimes Bureau identified three juveniles involved in a series of commercial burglaries that occurred during the early morning hours on December 15 at the Green Health Pharmacy, Magic Wireless, Caliber Collision, and One Hanson Pharmacy, all located in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County. The subsequent investigation into the incidents revealed cash registers and drawers, an undisclosed amount of money, cell phones, keys, and prescription-controlled substances were taken. Over the course of the following weeks, Prince William County officers, with the assistance of the Fairfax County police department, located and arrested all three juveniles. Arrested between December 17, 2021 & January 5, 2022: [Juveniles]

A 15-year-old male juvenile of Falls Church, a 15-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge, and a 16-year-old male juvenile of Waldorf, MD All were each charged with 4 counts of burglary, 3 counts of grand larceny, 1 count of attempted grand larceny, 4 counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, 1 count of possession of a scheduled V narcotic

Court Date: Pending | Status: In-Custody

Gunshots damage vehicle

Someone shot a car parked in the 8000 block of Centreville Road, near Megamart Manassas. According to police, the victim was in his vehicle when someone approached him, and the two began arguing.

Prince William police report: