I-95 reopens after bucket truck overturns at Fredericksburg

Interstate 95 at Fredericksburg is reopened following a crash this morning.

At 7:02 a.m., a bucket truck overturned at exit 130 Fredericksburg. The truck was traveling south in through lanes, where the lanes narrow from three to two. As the truck attempted to make a quick lane change, it collided with a traffic control device, was clipped by an oncoming U-Haul trailer, and overturned.

The bucket truck driver suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene. The other driver involved was not injured. I-95 southbound travel lanes were closed briefly, but the travel lanes are now open.

The brief closure comes after this portion of the highway was closed for 24 hours on Tuesday, January 4, due to a severe winter storm that crippled the interstate.