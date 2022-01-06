Updated: Up to six inches of snow could fall, then a cold blast

[Updated 12:45 p.m] More snow is on the way for Prince William and Stafford counties.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for both jurisdictions and the cities of Manassas, Manassas Park, and Fredericksburg beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, January 6 to 5 a.m. Friday, January 7.

Two to four inches of snow will fall across our area. Up to six inches could fall in some areas, the weather service said Thursday afternoon. After the snow clears Friday morning, skies will be mostly sunny, and the high temperatures will be 33 degrees. Expect a clear night with a low temperature of about 17 degrees.

The storm is not expected not to be as severe as the storm that battered our area on Monday, leaving thousands without power and just as many stranded in vehicles on Interstate 95.

This week, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency ahead of the incoming storm. “These back-to-back storms will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility–particularly as many continue to deal with power outages,” Northam posted to Twitter.

Northam took heat this week for not deploying National Guard troops to clear the interstate highway of crashed, broken down, and abandoned vehicles to reopen the state’s most-traveled thoroughfare. Stranded drivers should have heeded weather warnings and stayed off the roads, the governor told the Washington Post.

Meanwhile, this week, hard-hit Stafford County declared a state-of-emergency, asking for state resources to help recover from the storm that knocked out power for more than 60 percent of Dominion Energy customers in the county.

The lights have been coming back on slowly over the past two days.