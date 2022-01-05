2-alarm blaze rips through Stafford townhome, neighbors displaced

A fire destroyed a home in the Sky Terrace neighborhood in North Stafford, in the 300 block of Goose Pond Drive. [Photo: Stafford County fire and rescue] A fire destroyed a home in the Sky Terrace neighborhood in North Stafford, in the 300 block of Goose Pond Drive. [Photo: Stafford County fire and rescue] A fire destroyed a home in the Sky Terrace neighborhood in North Stafford, in the 300 block of Goose Pond Drive. [Photo: Stafford County fire and rescue] A fire destroyed a home in the Sky Terrace neighborhood in North Stafford, in the 300 block of Goose Pond Drive. [Photo: Stafford County fire and rescue]

A townhouse burned this morning in Stafford County.

Multiple occupants from adjacent townhomes are displaced. Five occupants who lived inside the house that burned were not home when flames broke out and were found safe.

Fire crews went to the 300 block of Goose Pond Road in North Stafford, just off Onville Road, at 5 a.m. Crews encountered flames throughout both levels of a two-story middle-of-the-row townhouse.

Crews made entry into the residence. However, they were forced out due to fears of a structural collapse. Crews began fighting the blaze from outside, mounting a defensive attack, Stafford County fire and rescue spokeswoman Katy Brady states.

Crews sounded a second alarm at 5:15 a.m., bringing additional resources from Prince William County to the scene.

Two adjacent townhomes sustained minor damage, temporarily displacing additional residents. There were no reported firefighter or occupant injuries. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist those displaced by the fire.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. SCFR units were assisted on scene by Quantico Fire and Emergency Services.