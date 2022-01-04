Spotters measure more than a foot of snow; More on the way

More than a foot of snow fell in Stafford County.

Trained spotters for the National Weather Service said 14 and a half inches of snow fell in the Holly Corner area of southern Stafford County, just off Route 17. According to another trained spotter, in the western portion of the county near Lake Arrowhead, more than 11 inches of snow fell.

According to National Weather Service spotters, in Prince William County, the highest totals are in Dumfries and Dale City, as each area saw 12 inches of snow.

Manassas saw 10-and-a-half inches of snow, while areas closer to the Bull Run Mountain saw about four-and-a-half inches.

Looking ahead, more snow mixed with freezing rain is in the forecast. On Wednesday, January 5, forecasters say there is a 20 percent chance of freezing rain before 10 a.m. The precipitation falls as rain and freezes on the ground.

On Thursday night, January 6, some parts of the region could see three more inches of snow. According to forecasters, freezing rain will mix with the snow.

On Friday, expect mostly sunny skies with a 35-degree high temperature.