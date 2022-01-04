Power still out for tens of thousands in our region

Tens of thousands in our area remain in the dark following a wallop of a winter storm that brought a foot of snow to our region.

The hardest-hit Stafford County, where a foot or more snow fell Monday, sees the bulk of power outages. As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, Dominion Energy reports 34,444 of its 53,300 customers — about 60 percent — are without power.

NOVEC reports 2,717 of its customers without power, just a little under half of the number of customers the utility serves in the county.

In Prince William County, 7,814 Dominion customers are dark — about 9 percent of its customers. NOVEC reports 4,423 of its 87,000 customers are dark — about 5 percent of those served in the county.

In Fredericksburg, Dominion reports 2,952 customers without power, about 19 percent of its customers in the city.

Dominion says those in the state’s hardest-hit areas should expect to be without power for multiple days and that its crews are working as quickly as they can.