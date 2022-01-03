Tractor-trailer pile up closes portion of I-95 south in Stafford County

A crash involving six tractor trailers delayed a portion of Interstate 95 south at Centreport Parkway, near the county’s airport.
Highway traffic gets by in one lane near Exit 140, Courthouse Road.
From VDOT Fredericksburg:
?I-95 southbound is closed in #Stafford near exit 136 (Centreport Pkwy.) for a crash involving 6 tractor-trailers. I-95 northbound reduced to a single lane in #Stafford near exit 140 (Courthouse Rd.) for multiple disabled tractor-trailers. pic.twitter.com/GmkSauqBvK
— VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) January 3, 2022