Region’s hospitals welcome first-born babies of 2022

We’ve learned the names of the first two babies born in 2022 in Stafford County and Fredericksburg.

Baby girl Nazli was born at 1:35 a.m. Saturday, January 1to Maria and Jaime of Fredericksburg, weighing 7 pounds 13 ounces. Nazli–meaning delicate, precious, and beautiful–is the couple’s second child, the hospital writes in a press release.

The parents initially expected to welcome their baby into the world on December 27.

Stafford Hospital welcomed its first baby born at 2:28 a.m. Baby Lucille June was born to Taylor and Mark of Stafford, weighing 7 pounds 6 ounces. Lucille is a name shared by both the maternal and paternal grandmothers, the hospital wrote in the press release.

Mary Washington Healthcare, the operators of the hospitals in Stafford and Fredericksburg, no longer provide parents’ full names who welcome the first newborn babies of the year.