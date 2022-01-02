Schools closed Monday as storm to bring 5 to 8 inches of snow

[Updated 4:40 p.m.] A winter storm will affect Prince William and Stafford counties on Monday, January 3.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm will bring between three and seven inches of snowfall. Though temperatures today in our area climbed into the low 60s, a cold front will move through the region overnight, forcing temperatures to drop, and will set the stage for accumulating snow, forecasters said.

The weather service states that snowfall amounts will vary between five and eight inches across the region, and winds will gust up to 35 mph.

A winter storm warning takes effect at 11 p.m. Sunday, January 2, and remains in place until 1 p.m. Monday, January 3.

Prince William County Public Schools will close Monday, January 3. Superintendent Dr. LaTayna McDade says the division operate under Code Red status, due to the fact it is the first day back from a two-week Christmas break.

Late last year, the division announced a new Code Orange status, under which school buildings will close but students would log on top laptop computers from home to continue learning. That’s not the case with this storm, said McDade.

“This storm is forecast to be a short duration event, primarily impacting tomorrow morning with varying conditions across the County. This means some parts of the County may have significant snow while others will have less. As such, this would have been a Code Orange. However, due to the weather arriving the first day following the winter break, this inhibited the ability to ensure students were prepared to access instruction remotely asynchronously (not live),” McDade posted in a message on the county schools website.

Schools is Stafford County will also close due to the storm. The superintendent will ask staff to telework on Monday.

If you must drive during the storm, the Virginia Department of Transportation provides these safety tips:

Winter weather driving tips:

Give crews time to treat roads.

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you.

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement.

Do not pass snowplows.

Visit 511virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling.

If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

The storm took forecasters by surprise, after many woke up to radically different information the provided greater detail on the approaching storm. Saturday night, forecasters expected the storm to stay well to the south of our area.

Following Monday’s winter blast, forecasters have their eyes on another system that could affect our region late Thursday into Friday. Currently, forecasters don’t know if the storm will produce rain or snow.

Temperatures will plummet on Friday and Saturday, January 7 and 8, with highs only in the mid-30s.