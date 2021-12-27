Stafford airport manager to retire in January after 20 years

Ed Wallis, the manager of operations for the Stafford County Regional Airport, will retire after 20 years at the airport.

Wallis received a commendation from the Stafford County Board of Supervisors for his work with the airport, returning to 2001. In that time, Wallis served in many positions, including contract maintenance, operations specialist, and operations technician. Wallis served as interim airport manager of operations before achieving the post permanently.

Under Wallis, the airport earned the “Providing the Gateway to the National Capital Region” tagline.

“Being the airport manager entails so much more than just sitting behind a desk,” said Rock Hill Supervisor Crystal Vaunch. “Ed has been very active in every phase of the airport’s operation from planning the terminal to minor tasks around the airport.”

Wallis has been a presence at the regional airport for many of its watershed moments. The highest among them has been the extension of the airport’s runway, which is currently under construction. The runway will be extended by 1,000 feet, taking it from 5,000 to 6,000 feet long.

Wallis also oversaw the transition of the airport’s terminal, which occurred in 2014. The terminal was previously a triple-wide trailer replaced by a 10,000 square foot building. At the time, officials lauded its completion, coming in at $300,000 under its original budget.

Wallis was also instrumental in working with the Computer Science Corporation to host shows dedicated to exhibiting military, first responder, and law enforcement equipment. According to the commendation, those shows that occurred in 2007, 2009, and 2011 were the most significant shows on the east coast and generated millions of dollars for the local economy.

Stafford County Regional Airport opened on Dec. 11, 2001, and was the eighth airport opened in the United States in the preceding 20 years and the latest airport to be opened in Virginia. According to a Virginia Department of Aviation study, Stafford ranks eighth in the state for revenue generation.

Wallis will retire on January 5, 2022. He will be replaced as airport manager by James Stover.